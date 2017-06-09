FSJ Disc Sports Club putting on tournament this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Disc Sports Club is going to be putting on their first tournament of the season this coming weekend.

Disc Sports Club Director and organizer Brant Churchill says that so far, 38 participants have registered for the Trilogy tournament that takes place this Sunday at Toboggan Hill Park. Churchill says that the Trilogy tournament has special rules that allows players to obtain three discs that have yet to be released by manufacturers. The catch is that the players are only allowed to use the three limited-edition discs that will be going on sale later this year.

This will also be the first tournament at the disc golf course in the park after the Club and the City turned the temporary course into a permanent course earlier this Spring. Churchill explained that the Fort St. John Disc Sports Club merged with the Fort St. John Disc Golf Club, which was founded at the same time as the other club last year. Now that the two clubs have merged, the City is working with the organization to add more features to the permanent disc golf course in the park, with plans to include tee boxes and signage later this year.

Though there are 38 participants, Churchill says that there are two spots available for players to compete in the tournament. Admission is $45, which includes the cost of the three discs, which participants get to keep. Registration closes this evening.

For more information, or to register, visit https://www.fsjdiscsportsclub.com, or visit the Club’s Facebook page.