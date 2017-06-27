Fort St. John to see first-ever skateboard competition this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The first-ever skateboarding and BMX riding competition is going to be taking place in the Energetic City this weekend.

The competition, which is being put on by the City of Fort St. John, Victory Skateboards, and Ernie’s Sports Experts, is going to be held on Saturday in conjunction with the City’s Canada Day celebrations. Victory Skateboard’s owner Cole Andrews says that he’s not aware of a skateboard competition in Fort St. John, though there have been demonstrations put on before. Andrews says that part of the reason for a rise in the sport’s popularity is due to the construction of the Rotary Skate Park several years ago.

Andrews says that the competition will see competitors split into two age groups: U18 and Open, or all-ages. So far, he says that 15 local skateboarders have signed up to compete, with a possibility of riders coming from Grande Prairie and Prince George.

In addition to the two main competitions, there will also be a “best trick” competition on a pre-planned obstacle in the park. In this case, the obstacle will be the park’s six-stair handrail. Riders will be competing for a number of prizes that have been supplied by both Victory and Ernie’s.

The Canada Day Skate and BMX Competition is taking place on Saturday, July 1st, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Rotary Skate Park across from the fire hall. Registration is taking place on site.