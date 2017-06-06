Fort St. John to step up enforcement after issues with recycling

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John says that Bylaw officers will be stepping up spot inspections of recycling bins after a large number of unacceptable items were found in residents’ blue bins last week.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Julie Rogers said that last week, nearly 15 dumpsters’ worth of non-recyclables were found in bins, which is sorted by hand after it is picked up. Items found included clothing, bedding, grass clippings, garden hoses, needles, batteries, and bags of kitchen garbage, some of which poses a serious hazard to those workers.

Rogers says that the City has decided that similar to this time last year, Bylaw Enforcement officers will be conducting random spots of recycling bins this week, and that the spot checks continuing into the foreseeable future. She explained that if officers find items that are unacceptable, they will seal the bins’ lids with red stickers that indicate which items inside the bin are not recyclable, and that trucks won’t pick the bins up during that weeks’ collection.

If residents are unsure whether items are acceptable in their recycling bins, they can consult the Waste Wizard on the City’s website or mobile app.