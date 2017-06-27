Fort St. John rodeo unveils contestant entry details

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John rodeo has released the details about the costs of entry for rodeo competitors, and sign up details.

Among the major events, entry fees range from $70 for Breakaway and Team Roping to $155 for Bare Back Riding contestants. The purse for the Bare Back event is $1,000, while for Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Calf Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing, Breakaway, and Team Roping, the purses are each $700.

There are a total of three Junior events, along with Pee Wee Barrel Racing. Entry fees for those events range from $21 for Pee Wee Barrels to $55 for Jr. Steer Riding. Purses for all four events total $500 each.

Contestants can register from now until July 10th, and can be done via email, phone or text. Entry fees, which can be made out via cash or Interac E-transfer, must be made at the time of entry. For more information, call or text Alicia or Link Copeland at (250) 262-7629, (250) 263-2405, or email fsjrodeoentries@gmail.com. Confirmation calls will be made on July 18th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Fort St. John Rodeo is scheduled to take place July 21st – 23rd at the North Peace Light Horse Association Grounds.