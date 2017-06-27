News Ticker

Fort St. John rodeo unveils contestant entry details

June 27, 2017 Chris Newton Sports 0

Photo by Fort St. John Rodeo Facebook page.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John rodeo has released the details about the costs of entry for rodeo competitors, and sign up details.

Among the major events, entry fees range from $70 for Breakaway and Team Roping to $155 for Bare Back Riding contestants. The purse for the Bare Back event is $1,000, while for Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Calf Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing, Breakaway, and Team Roping, the purses are each $700.

There are a total of three Junior events, along with Pee Wee Barrel Racing. Entry fees for those events range from $21 for Pee Wee Barrels to $55 for Jr. Steer Riding. Purses for all four events total $500 each.

Photo by Fort St. John Rodeo Facebook page.

Contestants can register from now until July 10th, and can be done via email, phone or text. Entry fees, which can be made out via cash or Interac E-transfer, must be made at the time of entry. For more information, call or text Alicia or Link Copeland at (250) 262-7629, (250) 263-2405, or email fsjrodeoentries@gmail.com. Confirmation calls will be made on July 18th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Fort St. John Rodeo is scheduled to take place July 21st – 23rd at the North Peace Light Horse Association Grounds.

