Fort St. John Residents headed to the polls on September 9

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Councillor Dan Davies has officially handed in his resignation to City Council as of August 1, 2017, to take on the new roll as MLA for Peace River North.

That now leaves one Council seat vacant that needs to be filled before the next municipal election in November of 2018. If Council approves the staff recommendation at Monday’s Council meeting, the bi-election to replace Dan Davies will be held on Saturday September 9, 2017.

The nomination period for anyone interested in running for the position on City Council will run from July 25 to August 4, 2017 at 4 p.m.

Advanced voting will take place on August 30 and September 6 with general voting day September 9, all at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Below is a copy of Dan Davies resignation letter.