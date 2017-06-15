Fort St. John RCMP looking for stolen boat and trailer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police in Fort St. John are asking for the public’s help in the case of a stolen boat and its trailer.

Sgt. Dave Tyreman with the detachment says that overnight between June 3rd and the morning of June 4th, a 22-foot White 1980 Marathon Stinger River Boat was stolen from the 8200 block of 93rd Street in Fort St John.

The boat is described as having brown leather interior with the word “Browning” written on both sides of the hull. There is also a swim grid off the back, 440 Ford Inboard motor, Black bimini sun cover and a yellow storage cover. The Hull Identification Number is MT0358.

If anyone has any information on the theft, please contact the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-250-8100 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (tips).