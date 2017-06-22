Fort St. John RCMP investigating Baldonnel dirt bike crash that leaves one with significant injuries

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating after a dirt bike crash has left a driver with what police say are significant head injuries.

On June 19 at 7:10 p.m., officers were called to a scene of a collision that involved a dirt bike. The collision took place near the intersection of Alaska Highway at the 259 Road in Baldonnel.

The dirt bike was reportedly riding east bound in the ditch along side this stretch of roadway when the driver collided with debris in the ditch and was thrown over the handle bars of the bike. The driver sustained significant head injuries and was taken to Fort St. John hospital and later transported to a larger hospital where they still receiving care.

Cst. Nancy Saggar with the Fort St. John detachment said in a release that alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor.

“This is a tragic event, where the lasting impact of the injuries is unknown at this time. Our condolences go out to the injured driver and their family. The Fort St John RCMP would like to remind the public about safe riding practices, which includes wearing all the appropriate safety gear and riding on designated trails. With the nice weather, Police have seen an increase in the amount of complaints received from the public regarding dirt bikes and quads that are not riding on designated trails.”