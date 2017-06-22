Fort St. John RCMP investigate Charlie Lake Break, Enter and Theft

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating after a Break, Enter and Theft in Charlie Lake on June 21st while residents were asleep in a home.

Cst. Nancy Saggar with the Fort St. John detachment says that shortly after 3:00 a.m., police were called to investigate a report of a Break and Enter and Theft under $5,000.

Police say that there were several people sleeping in the house when an unknown suspect entered the home, likely through unlocked doors, and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the home. The complainant called the police after one of the residents woke up and noticed someone walking through the home.

“No one was injured in this incident, however the residents of the home were shaken up. Police would also like to remind the public to ensure their belongings are secure and lock their doors.”

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is requested to come forward and speak with the Fort St John RCMP. You can call them at (250) 787-8100 or you can report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).