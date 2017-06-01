Fort St. John performers heading to Vernon after Best Production win at Festival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Eight members of the Bridge to Broadway theatre group from Fort St. John will be heading off to Vernon at the end of the month, after their play Self Help won Best Production at the Peace River Zone Theatre Festival.

The theatre group performed in the festival over the weekend that was adjudicated by Vancouver theatre actor Michael Armstrong. Three theatre groups form Fort St. John: Bridge to Broadway, Stage North, and Spectacular Chair Factory brought the respective productions Self Help, Salt Water Moon, and Late Company to the stage at the competition.

Bridge to Broadway’s lead actress in the production Bronwyn Hall says that the experience of the festival was incredible, mainly due to the camaraderie between the three groups in competition. Hall says that the three groups all helped each other during the weekend in all aspects of their productions, from moving equipment, to running items, to helping with lights and sound.

At the end of the competition, Self Help won the lion’s share of awards for Bridge to Broadway, including Best Costumes, Best Technical, and Best Production, which went to Rob Laventure. Laventure also won Best Director, Tom Kirschner won Best Supporting Actor, Elysia Cruz won Best Supporting Actress, and Dennis Szalai was one of two to win Best Actor.

The second Best Actor award was given to Ted Sloan, who also won the Runner-Up Production award for producing Salt Water Moon. Stage North’s play also won Best Set, which was awarded to Sloan and Jerry Mackey, Mackey was also awarded the accolade of Best Actress.

Hall says that ahead of Bridge to Boradway’s trip to Vernon to compete at the Mainstage competition, they and Stage North are planning to put on one more showing of both their plays at the North Peace Cultural Centre near the end of June. She added that a date for the show will be announced in the near future.