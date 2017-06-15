Fort St. John Multicultural Society announces debut activity

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Multicultural Society has announced its first event.

Alan Yu has been on a crusade advocating for LNG in Fort St. John but he is also aiming to create dialogue in the City of Fort St. John through a Multicultural Society.

He wants to open an avenue of dialogue and interaction between the majority and minority that could help lead to understanding, cooperation and a sense of security.

The first activity held by the group will be on Canada day. The group is planning a small cultural show at 10:00 am at the street corner of 100 street and 97 Avenue (Subway Downtown).

“We will end the cultural show with a flash mob style of street line dancing at 10:30am

Participants for the line dancing are requested to get their red bandanas at the sound system table at the corner of the venue.”