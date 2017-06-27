Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman inviting BC NDP Leader Horgan and Caucus to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman and other members of Council met with Ellis Ross, the current Natural Gas Development and Housing Minister, BC Green Leader Andrew Weaver and the Green Caucus as well as Premier Clark last week during their visits to the Peace Region, there is one party left she would like to meet with.

In a press release issued by the City of Fort St. John after those visits, Ackerman stated that she will be inviting BC NDP Leader John Horgan to come for a visit in Fort St. John and discuss ways to strengthen northern B.C.

“At one time, Mr. Horgan sat in my office and stated he would not shut down Site C. I welcome him back to continue that conversation and learn more about the community here and how we work with industry and other levels of government to strengthen our community.”

At a Council Meeting on Monday, a motion was passed that will see the letter sent to Horgan and his Caucus.

“Come to Fort St. John, visit the community, have a conversation with the community and discuss the future of Fort St. John and our industries and our businesses.”

There was no exact date given for when the invitation will be sent.