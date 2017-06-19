Fort St. John jet boat racer takes 1st overall at 2017 Capstan Rat 200

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — It was all about high-octane excitement on the Wapiti River this weekend, the venue for the 2017 Capstan Hauling Rat 200 Jet Boat Race.

Fort St. John was well represented at the race, and even managed to take the top spot. Gord Humphrey, who is from the Energetic City, powered his Unlimited-class jet boat “Unnatural Disaster” through three legs to finish in 1:02:42. Humphrey was just under thirty seconds ahead of 2nd place Unlimited racer Darren Weaver, at the wheel of “Miss Ede.”

Trevor Provost from Peace River captured first in the CX Series, ahead of Fort St. John residents Trapper Wolsey and Clayton Wolsey, driving “Leroy” and “Dirty Harry” respectively. Trapper Wolsey finished 2nd in the CX series in a time of 1:24:26, while Clayton finished in 1:26:56.