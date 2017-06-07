Fort St. John Fire Department responds vehicle fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning.

At 12:54 a.m. June 6, the Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on 106 avenue. When crews arrived on scene the car was fully engulfed in flames and was parked close to a residence.

Fire crews knocked down the fire quickly and were successful in preventing the fire from spreading to any nearby structures.

The home next to the fire sustained smoke damage to the exterior wall. No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the fire is now being handled by the Fort St. John RCMP.