Fort St. John celebrates National Aboriginal Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John is celebrating National Aboriginal Day today.

The festivities are going on all day at Centennial Park and even though the weather is a little bit brisk, the day has already seen a great turnout.

The day started with opening ceremonies where Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman acknowledged that National Aboriginal Day is extremely important.

“I want you to know Fort St. John is working on our strategic plan and culture is very much part of us moving forward. We our working with our First Nations on hosting some forums where we can use them to learn more about each other and build a stronger relationship and our hope is that this focus on building a stronger relationship will enable us to work together on larger projects that will advance the needs of our elders and our youth. National Aboriginal Day is part of a wider recognition of Aboriginal peoples important place in the fabric of Canada and their ongoing contributions as the first people of our nation.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced today that the federal government intends to rename Aboriginal Day as National Indigenous Peoples Day.

There are numerous activities happening throughout the day until the evening in Fort St. John. A copy of the schedule is below.