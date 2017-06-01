Fort St. John auctioning off impounded vehicles on Friday

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated that the auction was on Saturday. The auction is actually happening on Friday, June 2nd.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John will be hosting an auction this Friday, featuring vehicles that have been impounded up on the auction block.

The City’s Bylaw Enforcement Department is holding their annual impounded vehicle auction on Friday at the impound lot near the Public Works yard. A total of 20 vehicles are up for public auction, including small cars, vans, SUVs and trucks.

Communications Coordinator Julie Rogers says that the city doesn’t have information on the vehicle’s histories, and that the vehicles usually don’t have a set of ignition keys, so successful bidders will have to arrange for transportation their new vehicle. The City also says that no refunds will be provided on any of the vehicles up for auction, which are to be sold as-is.

Would-be buyers can show up at the impound yard at 10303 Beaver Road in Fort St. John to register and grab a bidder card at 11:45 a.m. and take a few moments to view the vehicles before bidding starts at 12:15 p.m. Successful bidders will need to make their payments via cash, debit or credit card at City Hall immediately after the auction.

A partial list of impounded vehicles on the auction block can be found below.

1988 Pontiac Grand Am

1990 Plymouth Voyager

1993 GMC Sierra 1500

1995 Mazda Protege

1998 GMC Sierra 1500

2000 Chrysler Neon

2001 Ford Escape

2001 Dodge Caravan

2001 Honda CR-V

2003 Chevrolet Malibu

2004 Dodge SX 2.0

2002 Nissan Altima

2002 Land Rover Range Rover

2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

For more information, contact Bonnie Isenberg at the Bylaw Enforcement Department at 250-787-8150.