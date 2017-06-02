Fort St. John Air Show tickets now on sale

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Tickets for the Fort St. John International Air Show are now officially on sale.

The Air Show’s Facebook page announced that organizers have teamed up with Tiger Box Office Plus this year to do online sales for the upcoming event, which takes place July 22nd and 23rd. The show will feature appearances by the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds, a CF-18 fighter demonstration, The Skyhawks, Canada’s own military parachute team, and a host of others.

With tickets going on sale, there is also advance ticket sale prices. Tickets are $15.00 for adults, $10.00 for students and seniors, while children under 10 get in for $5.00 on Saturday and no charge on Sunday when accompanied by an adult.

For more information and for tickets, check out www.fsjairshow.com.