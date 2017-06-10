Flood Watch maintained for rivers in the South Peace

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The River Forecast Centre has maintained a flood watch for the South Peace Region.

The warning is for all rivers and creeks in the area including the Pine Pass and tributaries around Tumbler Ridge, Chetwynd and MacKenzie.

A Flood Watch means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

Heavy rain fell across northern BC on Thursday and Friday. Rainfall totals observed were in the 20-70 mm range through the Skeena, Bulkley and Northwest BC, 15-80 mm through the Upper Fraser River basin, and 30-100 mm through the Peace, Williston, and Mackenzie region. Rain has now eased.

Larger river systems are approaching or near peak level. The current weather through the remainder of the weekend should allow for improving conditions on Sunday and into next week.

Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark posted this video on Friday.

