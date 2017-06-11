Flood watch maintained for rivers in the South Peace

CHETWYND, B.C. – Rivers in the South Peace remain under a flood watch.

The River Forecast Centre has maintained the flood watch for the South Peace and surrounding areas including Pine Pass and tributaries around Tumbler Ridge, Chetwynd, and Mackenzie.

Heavy rain fell across northern BC on Thursday and Friday. Rainfall totals observed were in the 20-70 mm range through the Skeena, Bulkley and Northwest BC, 15-80 mm through the Upper Fraser River basin, and 30-100 mm through the Peace, Williston, and Mackenzie region. Additional rain on Saturday (10-30 mm) was focused around the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains.

Rivers have been responding rapidly to this rainfall. Most rivers have now peaked for this event, including areas around the Skeena, Bulkley, Nass, and smaller streams in the Williston and South Peace. Larger rivers in the South Peace and areas around Mackenzie are still rising and near peak levels. A summary of conditions is:

Pine River near East Pine (07FB001) is peaked at 2370 m3/s (approaching a 10-year flow). Flows are expected to slowly recede through Sunday, but remain elevated

Peace River near Taylor (07FD002) is flowing at 3000 m3/s (approaching a 2-year flow). Small additional rises are expected on Sunday.

Smaller rivers through the region have experienced their peak levels for this event. Larger river systems are approaching or near peak level. The current weather outlook through the remainder of the weekend should allow for improving conditions on Sunday and into next week.

This photo was taken on June 10 and provided by Tyler Kosick of the Hassler Flats area.