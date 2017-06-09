Flood Watch issued for South Peace Region

CHETWYND, B.C. — The B.C. River Forecast Centre is upgrading the High Streamflow Advisory in the South Peace Region and surrounding areas, including the Pine Pass and tributaries around Tumbler Ridge, Chetwynd, and Mackenzie to a Flood Watch.

Heavy rain has been falling across the region since Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals observed so far have been in the 15-60 mm through the Peace, Williston, and Mackenzie region. Environment Canada is forecasting additional rainfall amounts of 15-25mm through the end of the day Friday.

Rivers throughout the region are expected to respond to this rainfall today, with peak flows expected over the Friday to Saturday period. Rivers and tributaries around the Pine Pass, Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, Mackenzie, and Williston Lake,are at the greatest risk of reaching flood level.

A Heavy Rainfall Warning that was issued by Environment Canada yesterday for the South Peace remains in effect.