Flood Watch ended in the South Peace

CHETWYND, B.C. — The B.C. River Forecast Centre is has ended the Flood Watch and High Streamflow Advisory for the South Peace Region.

The River Forecast Centre issued the Flood Watch over the weekend for surrounding areas in the South Peace, including the Pine Pass and tributaries around Tumbler Ridge, Chetwynd, and Mackenzie.

According to the Centre, river levels have been dropping across the region and are below levels of concern. Conditions are expected to continue to improve through the week.