Fire destroys mobile home in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A family of two has been left homeless after a mobile home in Dawson Creek caught fire on Sunday.

Dawson Creek Fire Chief Gordon “Shorty” Smith says that fire crews got the call 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered that a mobile home in the Mile Zero Mobile Home Park had caught fire, though both of the home’s occupants were able to escape without injury. Fire crews were on scene for approximately 90 minutes, and were able to completely extinguish the blaze.

Smith says that one of the home’s two residents was using a propane barbecue to render beeswax on the mobile home’s back deck when the fire erupted. Smith explained that crews noticed that the barbecue’s propane tank hose was found to be heavily damaged, though at this point its not clear if the damage was the source of ignition, or if the damage occurred during the fire.

According to Smith, occupants did not have insurance, and the fire caused considerable damage to the trailer, with significant smoke damage, and some structural damage.