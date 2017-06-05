Fire crews extinguish apartment kitchen fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Fire Department is cautioning the public about leaving items unattended on their stoves after a kitchen fire this afternoon.

Captain Marco D’Agostino with the Fort St. John Fire Department says that firefighters were called out to the Ambassador Apartments in the 10,000 block of 97th Ave. just after 2:00 p.m. today. D’Agostino said that upon arrival, crews discovered that a cooking pot had been left on a hot element in an unoccupied suite inside the building. He said that crews promptly extinguished the fire, which caused some damage to the stovetop, vent hood, and surrounding wall. D’Agostino added that the suite also suffered minor smoke and heat damage, but that no other suites suffered any damage.

D’Agostino says that fire crews want to remind the public to ensure that they don’t leave any heating appliances unattended inside their homes, and to check and ensure their stoves are off before leaving for work or going to bed.