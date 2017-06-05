Feds approve 40 year export license for Woodfibre LNG

OTTAWA, O.N. — Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr announced today at the Canadian Embassy in China that the federal government has approved a 40-year natural gas export licence to Woodfibre LNG Ltd.

The license allows the company to export liquified natural gas from its proposed facility near Squamish. The National Energy Board previously approved Woodfibre’s application on April 6th. The project was previously granted a 25-year export license back in 2013, however regulatory changes two years ago extended the maximum term to 40 years, prompting the company to re-apply.

The Woodfibre project was granted federal approval in March of 2016, and got the final green light from investors in November. The Squamish Nation Council voted to approve an Environmental Assessment Agreement for the Woodfibre LNG project and issued an Environmental Certificate to the company in October 2015. The Squamish First Nation also granted conditional approval for the project in June 2016, contingent on 25 conditions.

The company says that its proposed Woodfibre LNG project will create about 100 full-time jobs at the facility during operation and about 650 jobs each year during an estimated two-year construction period.