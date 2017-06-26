Fatal crash closes Pine Pass on Sunday night

MACKENZIE, B.C. — One person is dead after a fatal crash in the Pine Pass over the weekend.

On Sunday at around 8:30 p.m., the Mackenzie RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 97 in the Pine Pass. A Jeep had been travelling northbound on the highway when the driver lost control and crashed into the ditch.

When emergency services arrived on the scene, they discovered that the driver had sustained fatal head injuries when they were thrown from the Jeep. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity has not been released. The passenger was extracted from the vehicle and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing, but alcohol and distracted driving are believed to have been factors in this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Mackenzie RCMP at (250) 997-3288, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.