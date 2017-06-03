Downed power line closes Highway 29

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Highway 29 is closed 30 km east of Hudson’s Hope because of a downed power line.

Crews are working in the area to open the highway, but there is no estimate on when the Highway will be re-opened.

Over 500 customers are currently without power in the Hudson’s Hope area. Several outages are affecting parts of Hudson’s Hope and Moberly Lake. The power outages started shortly after 1 p.m. There is no estimate on when the power will be restored, but crews have been assigned by Hydro.

For more information on the power outages, visit www.bchydro.com/outages

