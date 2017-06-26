Doug Babcock Memorial race results

TAYLOR, B.C. — It was a thrilling weekend at the Taylor Speedway for the annual Doug Babcock Memorial races over the weekend.

On Saturday, Colton Beaumont was the dominant driver in the Junior Mini Sprints, finishing first overall. Kieron Pickering finished in second place, while Tyson LeClerc ended up in 3rd position. Sunday saw LeClerc leapfrog into 1st place ahead of Beaumont and Pickering.

In the Senior Mini Sprints, Eddie Scarfo dominated the weekend, recording back-to-back 1st place races. Anthony Seguin and Cody Willis finished 2nd and 3rd on Saturday, while the pair traded places in Sunday’s races.

In the Mini Juniors, Dakota Krahn took the top spot on Saturday, followed by Chantel Richards and Darin McDonnel on the podium. An entire new group of three racers found the Top 3 spots on Sunday, with Jesse Wassenaar in 1st place, followed by Russell Duncan in 2nd, and Devon Beebe in 3rd. In the Mini Adult races, Clint Mason and Justin Tackaberry had back to back 1st and 2nd place race days respectively on both days. Kayla McKenzie finished 3rd in that class on Saturday, while Steven Gibeau usurped McKenzie for bronze on Sunday.

Dave Devries was Saturday’s fastest driver in the Bomber races, followed by Chelsea Babcock and Swain Hackman. Hackman managed to find the afterburners on Sunday, jumping from 3rd to 1st, followed by Steve Barker and Chelsea Babcock.

The weekend saw some incredibly exciting IMCA Modified racing on the dirt oval in Taylor. Dennis Wurst was this Saturday’s fastest driver, followed by Johnny Beaumont, Darren Morin, and Al Scarfo. Scarfo and Morin traded places on Sunday, while AJ Everton finished in 1st place and Kervin McElderry took 2nd place.