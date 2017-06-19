District of Taylor to keep medical clinic operational for the month of July

TAYLOR, B.C. – While they continue to work on a long-term solution to keep the Taylor Medical Clinic operational, Mayor and Council in Taylor are doing everything they can to keep the clinic open for the interim.

Mayor and Council voted on Monday to continue to operate the Taylor Medical Clinic for the month of July until they have a long-term agreement.

The District had a three month agreement in place to keep the clinic operational until the end of June after Livecare ceased operations at the end of March saying the clinic was not a viable business for them.

Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser said they came close to having a doctor to staff the clinic but that in the end, it didn’t work out.

The District says that the budget is not to exceed $25,500.

The District says they will continue to asses the situation on a month-by-month basis. Fraser added that they believe they are close to a long-term solution, but they are not there quite yet hence the one month agreement.