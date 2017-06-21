District of Taylor releases 2016 Year End Report

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor has released the Year End Report for 2016.

One of the largest surprises came in the form of Building Permits and construction value.

The District of Taylor saw the following permits handed out:

Additions – 1

Decks – 5

Industrial – 1

Move existing Man. Home/Building – 1

Repairs/Renovations – 1

Shop/Shed/Garage – 4

Total – 13

The District says the value totalled $637,625 which was down a whopping 80% from the previous year.

The District received a total of 43 Bylaw complaints in 2016. They were as follows:

Dog – 14

Noise – 5

Traffic – 7

Garbage – 4

Unsightly Premise – 6

Zoning – 2

Fire – 1

Other – 4

Another area that saw quite a large decline was the number of campers at Peace Island Park. Staff contribute the slumping numbers in 2016 due to the amount of wet days the region experienced in the spring and summer months.

In 2015 there were 8,955 Individual Camper Sites and 517 Group Sites for a total of 9,472. In 2016, there were 6,490 Individual Camper Sites and 501 Group Sites for a total of 6,991.

The Taylor Hall saw 387 bookings in 2016 compared to 390 in 2015. The District says the daily use average was close to one activity per day.

The District of Taylor Medical Clinic saw a decrease in 2016 in patient visits. District officials said the number went down by 543 visits for a final count of 2,975 visits.