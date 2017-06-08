Dan Davies officially sworn in as MLA

VICTORIA, B.C. — Dan Davies, who was elected to represent the Peace River North riding 30 days ago is now officially an MLA.

Davies was officially sworn in as a member of the B.C. Legislature at a ceremony inside the assembly chamber this morning. Davies says that all 87 members of the legislative assembly joined together for a group swearing-in, before each member individually signed their oath of office and ledger. Davies said that after that, the province’s MLA’s then joined together for a reception inside the Legislature’s foyer.

Davies said that apart from the swearing-in, the thing that brought home the importance of his new position was receiving the keys to the building, and to his office. Another highlight for him was having his family in attendance to watch the ceremony.

Davies says that he is excited to begin working as the Peace River North MLA, and for the Legislature to reconvene on June 22nd.

Before the 41st B.C. parliament, Davies says that he’s also excited to be opening his MLA office in Fort St. John, which should take place sometime next week.