Culvert install taking place on Highway 97 today and tomorrow, expect delays

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – YRB is advising motorists that Highway 97 about 0.5 km North of the Becker Hill Road 256B will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic during the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. because of a culvert install today and tomorrow.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and are asking drivers to check DriveBC for the latest updates.

Remember to drive with caution through the ‘cone zone’ as there will be a large number of personnel and equipment along the roadway.

For questions or concerns, please contact YRB toll free at 1-888-883-6688.