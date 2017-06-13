Council awards tenders for a number of infrastructure projects in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John will be doing a number of infrastructure upgrades in the near future, after four large tenders were awarded at Monday’s Council meeting.

The largest of the four was for the construction of a Water Recovery Facility at the South Lagoons. The City previously received a grant of $5 million towards the facility’s construction, which would allow for the reuse of treated sewer effluent. With the reuse facility, the intention is that industrial users will use this water instead of potable water. The facility’s overall budget is $6.5 million, with the remaining money to come from the city’s sewer reserve.

The project was split into two tenders, the first of which was awarded to Fort St. John-based Knappett Industries for $4,746,102.00. Though over the $3.84 million budget, Knappett’s bid was still lower than bids from Wildstone Construction and Engineering, AGS Mechanical Contractors Ltd., and Carver Construction Ltd., which totalled $4.913 million, $4.998 million, and $5.032 million respectively.

The next largest tender that was awarded by Council was for the retrofitting work of the Curling Club’s roof. That tender was awarded to Dawson Creek-based D.M. Henderson Roofing, whose $364,866 bid was lower than a bid from Kamloops-based Western Roofing Master Roofers’ bid of $428,000.

Two other Fort St. John companies were awarded other tenders that the city had put out. W.L. Construction was the sole bidder of the tender for the City Hall Renovations and Security Upgrades project, at $184.916. W.L. previously won a tender for renovations at City Hall approximately 10 years ago. Pro North Heating Inc. was the lowest bidder and was awarded the tender for HVAC upgrades at the Kids Arena Fieldhouse for a total of $157,024.35. Pro North beat out bids from W.L. Construction ($177,740) and Trainor Mechanical Contractor Ltd. from Nelson ($175,000).