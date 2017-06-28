News Ticker

Confidence motion amendment tabled, vote set for Thursday afternoon

June 28, 2017 Jessica Fedigan Election, News, Regional 0

Photo: Ryan Bushlby, Wikipedia Creative Commons

VICTORIA, B.C. – BC NDP Leader John Horgan has officially tabled a confidence motion amendment in the B.C. Legislature which will see the matter voted on tomorrow.

The vote is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The BC NDP and BC Green Party reached an agreement to form a minority government together back on May 29. If successful, they would unseat Christy Clark and the BC Liberal Party, which has been in power for the past 16 years.

