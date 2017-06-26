Condill up for sale but still open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Condill Hotel is officially on the market, but it is still open for business.

The ‘Dill, as it is commonly known to locals, opened on August 2nd, 1942 and has become a landmark in the Energetic City. Current owners Leo and Elaine Budnick, who were born the same year as the ‘Dill opened, have owned the hotel since 1988.

The couple are looking to retire after owning the hotel for 29 years, according to their listing agent.

“I have it listed, it is not sold and it is still open,” said Leo and Elaine’s local realtor Trevor Bolin. “Leo has said they will be open until such time that it sells and then the new owner can decide what they want to do.”

“He said it has been great seeing old faces and new this past week while all the rumours about them closing were on Facebook,” added Bolin, referring to rumours on local social media that stated that this past weekend was going to be the hotel’s last.

Bolin added that the hotel has attracted a lot of interest from potential buyers both in BC and in Alberta. “The Condill is certainly well known,” he said. “I’m sure the timing of The Condill’s 75th birthday along with the anniversary of the Alaska Highway has made for extra exposure on this icon.”