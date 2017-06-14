Clark asks Hydro to give Boon and Meek families lease extension in letter to Horgan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — In a follow-up letter to BC NDP leader John Horgan, Premier Christy Clark has asked BC Hydro to grant the Boon and Meek families a 15-day lease extension ahead of two tenders for the realignment of Highway 29 that are due to be released in the near future.

In her letter yesterday, Clark responded to the NDP leader’s request that the process be halted on the realignment of Highway 29, and that residents living in the Peace River Valley have their leases extended, until a review of the project by the B.C. Utilities Commission is complete. Clark stated that BC Hydro is not sure if the Boons’ and Meeks’ houses are structurally sound enough to be relocated, since Hydro has not had access to the homes. She said that the decisions surrounding the two homes needs to be made soon, but that the uncertainty over the situation resulted in Clark asking BC Hydro to extend the Boons’ and Meeks’ leases until July 15th.

Clark added in her letter to Horgan that his intention to have a review of Site C conducted by the B.C. Utilities Commission in just six weeks would not provide for a thorough analysis of the project. She said that according to estimates, a proper review would take up to one year to complete, and that the federal-provincial Joint Review Panel that looked at the dam took longer than that. Clark added that, “If the review of the project takes a full year to complete, it will be past the point of no return.”