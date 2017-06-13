CLAC pens letters to Horgan and Weaver in support of Site C along with a petition seeking support

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Union representing over 1,000 employees working on the Site C dam is urging the BC NDP and Green Parties to allow construction to continue as scheduled, and has started a petition in support of the project.

“The economic impact of any delays or cancellation on each individual worker and their families is immense,” said Christian Labour Association of Canada spokesperson Ryan Bruce.

CLAC members are employed by Peace River Hydro Partners, the dam’s main civil works contractor. Peace River Hydro Partners’ portion of the project is scheduled to continue until 2024. The CLAC says that many of their members have made significant household decisions and commitments based on the expectation of long-term work.

“Through this project, we have been able to provide stable, long-term employment opportunities for over 1,000 experienced construction workers, while working with industry partners to facilitate innovative training-to-employment programs that have jump-started the careers of local youth,” said Bruce.

The CLAC has submitted letters to NDP leader John Horgan and Green Party leader Andrew Weaver asking for meetings to discuss each leader’s position regarding the future of the project, and to speak on behalf of the Union’s membership. The CLAC and its members say that Site C was carefully planned for ten years, and that any delays resulting from the proposed BCUC review are unwarranted.

“As the representatives of the largest group of unionized workers on the project, we believe we are uniquely positioned to deliver a message of concern to Mr. Horgan and Mr. Weaver on behalf of the workers of Site C,” said Bruce.

The union is also circulating a petition among the workers of Site C in support of continued construction, without undue delay or interruption, of the project. Bruce added that while the union is starting out by getting Site C workers to sign the petition, they say it is also open for workers’ family members or any members of the community that would be negatively impacted by the dam’s cancellation or postponement to sign. Bruce explained that the format of the petition is such that it would be able to be presented in the legislature by an MLA.