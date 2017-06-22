CLAC meets with BC Green Leader Andrew Weaver and Caucus to advocate for Site C workers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Union that represents over 1,000 workers on the Site C project met with Green Leader Andrew Weaver and the rest of the Green Caucus during their visit to Fort St. John earlier this week.

CLAC is reiterating their stance that if the Site C project was shut down by a BC NDP – BC Green government, it would carry ‘immense, negative consequences’ for those currently employed on the project, the community of Fort St. John as well as surrounding areas in the Peace Region and the province of British Columbia.

“We met with Mr. Weaver and his caucus to voice the concerns of those who are able to support their families and their communities because of Site C and the expectation of long-term work,” said David Prentice, BC Provincial Director for CLAC.

The Union is also circulating a petition to workers of Site C in support of the project. The Union is encouraging anyone who may be adversely affected by the cancellation of the project to sign the petition.

“The impact will be felt throughout BC,” says Ryan Bruce, CLAC spokesperson. “Employees from the Peace Region, Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, share similar unease. They worry about the prospect of losing their jobs, or being unable to pay their mortgages, if the NDP and Green Party cancel the project.”

Weaver told Energeticcity.ca during an interview on Tuesday that Site C jobs are ‘artificial’ and there would be other areas for employment in different sectors for those looking for work.