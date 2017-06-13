City publishes Canada Day Parade route and schedule of events

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is encouraging the public to get involved in this year’s Canada Day celebrations by entering a float in the parade or attending the festivities that are planned at Centennial Park on July 1st.

The schedule of events and activities is posted on the city website, and the city’s mobile app, with updates available on the City’s Recreation Facebook page. After the parade at 11:00 a.m., activities at Centennial Park will include: kids activities, inflatable games, a Classic Cruisers Show and Shine, Farmers Market, food vendors and live music. If the weather is suitable, there will be a fireworks display at Surerus Fields beginning at 10:45 p.m.

Due to extremely limited parking near Centennial Park, attendees are encouraged to walk or ride a bike to get to the park. A number of streets will be blocked off before and during the parade, including large portions of 100th Street. Drivers are asked to plan alternate routes that day and to be patient and obey the barricades and flaggers.

For applications and more information visit http://www.fortstjohn.ca/canada-day-celebrations or call 250-794-3262. The Canada Day Parade route can be found below: