City of Fort St. John announces Canada Day Fireworks details

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With Canada Day being even more special this year because of Canada 150, the City of Fort St. John has released a few more details about the firework festivities.

At 10:45pm on July 1, the City will host the annual fireworks show at Surerus Park on 86th Street north of 101st Avenue. The show will be approximately 20 minutes long.

The City is reminding nearby residents with livestock or other animals that the show will be loud and could startle them

Citizens are also asked to be respectful of the neighbours and park only in permitted areas or walk to the park if possible.