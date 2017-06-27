City of Fort St. John 2017 LAS Roadworks tender awarded

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Another tender for road construction has been awarded by the City of Fort St. John.
The following roads are set to be reconstructed:
- 98th Avenue Between 102nd and 104th Street
- 104th Street between 98th and 97th Avenues
- 87th Avenue between 107th Street and New Industrial Subdivision
- 86th Street Frontage Road between 91st and 93rd Streets
- 104th Avenue between 100th and 102nd Streets
Interoute Construction Ltd. (dba DGS Astro Paving) of Fort St. John submitted a bid of $3,127,487.77 but ultimately lost to LB Chapman Construction Ltd. from Vernon, B.C. They submitted a bid of $2,994,569.19.
The city says that based on the unit rates from the company, the project is projected to be completed under budget.