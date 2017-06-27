City of Fort St. John 2017 LAS Roadworks tender awarded

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Another tender for road construction has been awarded by the City of Fort St. John.

The following roads are set to be reconstructed:

98th Avenue Between 102nd and 104th Street 

104th Street between 98th and 97th Avenues

 87th Avenue between 107th Street and New Industrial Subdivision 

86th Street Frontage Road between 91st and 93rd Streets 

104th Avenue between 100th and 102nd Streets

Interoute Construction Ltd. (dba DGS Astro Paving) of Fort St. John submitted a bid of $3,127,487.77 but ultimately lost to LB Chapman Construction Ltd. from Vernon, B.C. They submitted a bid of $2,994,569.19.

The city says that based on the unit rates from the company, the project is projected to be completed under budget.