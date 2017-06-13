City awards tender for Centennial Park Master Plan 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has awarded the tender that will see a Master Plan drawn up for Centennial Park.

Fort St. John’s General Manager of Community Services Wally Ferris said when the City came up with the Parks and Recreation Master Plan last year that several of the City’s parks, Centennial Park among them, were identified as needing their own specific plan for the future. He said that that Centennial Park is the city’s main space that is used to put on events, and since the City is hosting more events every year, is in need of a refresh.

Ferris explained that a tender was awarded on Monday to IBI Group from Calgary for $62,700 for the park’s Master Plan. He says that the IBI Group will begin drawing up conceptual plans right away, before unveiling several of them to the public at the city’s Canada Day celebrations. In addition to the Canada Day festivities, the city will also put the concepts up on their website, along with other public consultation opportunities throughout the summer.

Ferris added that if a concept is presented that is found to get approval from both the City and the public, work could begin at the park as early as next year.