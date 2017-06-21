Cindy Dettling awarded ASTSBC 2017 Bus Driver of the Year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Cindy Dettling has advocated for safety when it comes to bus safety and she has been recognized for her efforts once again.

The Association of School Transportation Services of BC announced on June 8 that Dettling was awarded the 2017 ASTSBC Bus Driver of the Year.

President Robyn Stephenson said Dettling’s involvement with students and the school community has been outstanding.

“Your involvement with your students both on and off the bus as well as with the local school community is what being a bus driver is all about. When we read through all the supporting documentation received supporting your nomination, Cindy, there is no doubt you have had a great impact on positive student outcomes and safety across the province.”

Dettling has been invited to attend the 2017 ASTSBC conference from July 5th to 7th in Vancouver with a guest. The award also consists of a commemorative plaque, $500 cash, and hotel/travel expenses to the conference where she will be honoured for her achievements.