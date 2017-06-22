Chetwynd native headed to Las Vegas in NHL expansion draft

LAS VEGAS, N.V. — A hockey player from the Peace Region is going to be headed to his formerly second home thanks to this year’s NHL expansion draft.

Deryk Engelland, who grew up playing hockey in Chetwynd, was picked up by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the draft yesterday. The 35 year-old signed a one year deal with the Golden Knights worth $1 million.

Engelland would most likely have signed with Las Vegas anyway were he not picked in the draft, as he was due to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st. His signing with Vegas means that he’ll be moving back to what until recently was his home in the off season. Deryk’s mom Pam said that her son met his wife a number of years ago, while he was playing for the Las Vegas Wranglers of the ECHL. She explained that Deryk would spend his summer holidays in the city in the desert, but that every two summers he returns to the Peace Region to visit his family and hometown.

Pam Engelland says that the move is an absolute dream come true for her son, who she says is “pumped.” She added that the move complicates things as a hockey mom, as she now needs to kit herself out with the apparel of the NHL’s 31st team and also needs to find a home for all of her Calgary Flames swag. A lifelong Oilers fan, Pam said that, “I no longer cheer for Calgary, I only cheered for them because my son played for them.”