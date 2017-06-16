Chetwynd hosting Peace Region Firefighter Games this weekend

CHETWYND, B.C. — Chetwynd will be the host venue this weekend for the 2017 Peace Region Firefighter Games.

The Chetwynd Fire Department’s Training Officer Lucas Stewart says that teams from volunteer fire departments in Taylor, Charlie Lake, Moberly Lake, Tomslake, Mackenzie, Pouce Coupe, Tumbler Ridge, Hudson’s Hope, and his own department will be competing in the games, which challenge firefighters’ skills. Stewart explained that in years past, the games also included teams from members in local industries, but now just sees teams from volunteer fire departments in the region.

The firefighters will be competing in a number of events, including Old-time Hose Lay, One In One Out, Hose Coupling, and Hose Hockey, where teams use high pressure hoses to attempt to blast a basketball to the opposing team’s end.

This year, the Games, which are sponsored by the District of Chetwynd, Peace River Hydro Partners, Aim Trucking, and Rat Race Contracting, will be held at Little Prairie Elementary School near the Chetwynd ball diamonds. The event is free and open to the public, and will feature food vendors, kids activities, and a DJ. The Games start at 9:00 a.m., and run until around 5:00 p.m.