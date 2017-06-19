Central Mountain Air adds service between Dawson Creek and Prince George

SMITHERS, B.C. — Central Mountain Air has announced that it is beginning a service between the Dawson Creek Regional Airport – YDQ and the Prince George Airport – YXS, beginning Sunday, July 9, 2017.

The new service will replace the current non-stop flight between Dawson Creek and Vancouver. CMA says that the change will provide improved travel options to Dawson Creek residents by introducing seamless connections from Prince George to Vancouver, Kelowna, Kamloops, and Campbell River.

“We’re pleased to continue to provide reliable and affordable air service to the community of Dawson Creek,” says Central Mountain Air President Douglas McCrea. “CMA’s continued expansion at our hub in Prince George enables new options for travellers to connect mid-province reducing travel time.”

The new flight service schedule is as follows:

Flight 9M804 will travel from Prince George to Dawson Creek on Sundays and Fridays, departing at 13:00 and arriving at 13:50.

Flight 9M802 will depart Prince George on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 9:45 a.m., arriving at 10:35.

All return flights will be flown as Flight 9M805 and will depart from Dawson Creek at 3:00 p.m., arriving in Prince George at 3:50 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

For more information, contact Central Mountain Air online at: flycma.com or by calling 1-888-865-8585.