CDI hosting community speaker event in Fort St. John tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — UNBC’s Community Development Institute will be hosting an event tonight in Fort St. John as part of the CDI Community Speaker Series.

‘Who Benefits from a Boom?’ will feature guest speaker Neil Argent, PhD, who is a professor at the University of New England in Armadale, Australia. Professor Argent will speak on the topic of resource extraction, particularly the similarities between Canada and Australia’s mineral and energy resource sectors and their role in both countries’ economies.

The event is taking place tonight from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. at Northern Lights College in room M202. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.