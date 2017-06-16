Canada Revenue Agency scam also hitting Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Police in Dawson Creek are reminding residents that the CRA will never contact you by phone regarding taxes after a scam has been hitting residents in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

The current scam, which was also running rampant in Fort St. John involves the CRA and iTunes/Visa giftcards. This scam has claimed over a dozen victims in the last two weeks who have lost thousands of dollars under the threat of being arrested or going to jail.

The “scam artist” calls the intended victim and purports to be an officer with the CRA or a police officer. In the police officer scenario, the caller provides a name, detachment, and badge number. The caller will tell the purported victim that they owe back taxes and the easiest way for them to avoid jail time is to purchase the iTunes cards or Visa gift cards. As time goes on, the CRA scam is continuing to evolve and use different ploys and tactics to swindle unsuspecting victims.

Police are telling citizens the best course of action is to hang up your phone. You do not need to contact the RCMP if you have only received a call.

1.The CRA will never ask for personal information through an email or text message or by clicking on a link. 2.The CRA will never request payment by prepaid credit cards or iTunes gift cards, and it does not send emails containing details of a tax refund or Interac e-transfer payments. 3.The CRA advises Canadians to confirm the status of their tax accounts before taking any action that may be the result of pressure from suspicious calls or emails, and to verify the legitimacy of the communication by contacting the CRA directly at1-800-959-8281 or by checking My Account or My Business Account. 4.For more information about fraud scams involving the CRA, visit Protect yourself against fraud. 5.If you’ve shared personal information, contact Equifax and Trans Union to place fraud alerts on your account. 6.If you’ve shared banking information with the scammers, contact your financial institution to place alerts on your account.

For more information, visit: http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.