Canada Post moving its outlet in Charlie Lake

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Residents in Charlie Lake will need to remember that their local Canada Post outlet will be moving in the very near future.

The Canada Post outlet, which is currently located inside the Charlie Lake General Store, will be moving into a temporary facility next to the Charlir Lake Community Hall. Charlie Lake Community Club Secretary Brenda Baumeister says that Canada Post will be relocating to a pair of modular buildings that will be situated on the hall’s parking lot. Baumeister says that the new location will be temporary for the team being, though the club and Canada Post may work on a more permanent solution to be located on club property, or Canada Post could find a permanent location elsewhere.

The Charlie Lake General Store’s owner John Lee says that the outlet’s move from his store represents a large source of revenue that will disappear. Lee explained that Canada Post leases the space in his store for just over $1,000 per month, though he says that the losses could be higher. “I don’t know, we’ll have to see,” said Lee. “People coming in and out of the post office, it helps a lot.”

When asked to comment on the move, a Canada Post spokesperson released the following statement:

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Charlie Lake post office will relocate to a temporary location on June 16. The temporary office, which will open for business on June 19, will be located at 12717 Charlie Lake Hall Avenue, approximately 500m from the current location. All affected customers will soon be notified by letter of the temporary relocation and posters will also be displayed in the post office.”

When asked for specific reasons as to why the post office was relocating, the spokesperson declined to comment further.