Canada Energy Partners appeal denied to operate disposal well near Peace Canyon Dam

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The British Columbia Oil & Gas Appeal Tribunal has denied Canada Energy Partners appeal to suspend the company’s permit to operate a water disposal well that is located in close proximity to the Peace Canyon Dam.

The OGC issued Canada Energy Partners with the suspension order on March 16th, one day after after BC Hydro informed the OGC about their concerns with the disposal well, which is located approximately 3.3 kilometres north of the Peace Canyon Dam. Canada Energy Partners was originally issued a special project order to operate the disposal well in 2008.

The British Columbia Oil & Gas Appeal Tribunal stated in their decision, “The Tribunal emphasizes that the findings above are made for the limited purpose of deciding the stay application, and have no bearing on the merits of the appeal.”

The Company has submitted it primary appeal documents with OGAT. All responses and rebuttals related to the appeal must be delivered by June 19th, after which the Tribunal will deliberate and render a decision. The Company expects a decision by OGAT sometime in July 2017.

The company says that from December 2008 to April 2010, 102,000 cubic metres of produced water was disposed of in the well before suspending operations in August 2011. In their suspension order, the OGC states that after the project order was amended in March of 2014, CEP was able to meet those criteria and had recently resumed disposal operations at the well. CEP stated that between January 4th and March 16th of this year, a further 16,056 cubic metres of produced water was disposed of at the site, roughly 15 percent of the previous amount.

On August 17th, 2016, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives published a report that said that BC Hydro has been worried about damage to its dams caused by fracking-triggered earthquakes for years. According to the report, this isn’t the first time senior officials at BC Hydro were concerned about Canada Energy Partners operations in the area of the Peace Canyon Dam.

