Canada Day Celebrations in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John and numerous local groups and businesses have planned a number of fun events to celebrate the 150th birthday of our great nation.
The big events include the parade that starts at 11 a.m., the kick-off to all the celebrations at Centennial Park at 12 p.m. and of course the fireworks that will end off the day at 10:45 p.m. at Surerus fields.
See the full schedule of all the events below.
The City has shared 10 tips to help you enjoy the day on Saturday…
10 tips for Canada Day Spectator Success
- Be EARLY – parking lots are limited and fill up fast
- WALK or RIDE – you won’t be able to get a vehicle too close to 100 Street/Centennial Park
- Save your spot on the sidewalk – not the road. Bring your lawn chair
- Be aware of road closures – they have changed from last year. You will not be able to go your regular route.
- Be patient & polite – people running the barricades are VOLUNTEERS
- Obey ALL signs – and orders from traffic control and barricade volunteers
- Be sun smart and stay hydrated – Save on Foods will be on site providing FREE water – Bring your sunscreen
- If you’re leaving town for the weekend, leave Friday night or EARLY Saturday morning- Our road closures will affect regular routes as early as 8:00am on Saturday.
- Stay informed – Follow the the City of FSJ Recreation Page (and the Canada Day event page), listen to the radio, call us if you have questions and keep checking the website fortstjohn.ca/Canada-day-celebrations for all the information you need for a successful day
- HAVE FUN! It is a holiday after all!