Canada Day Celebrations in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John and numerous local groups and businesses have planned a number of fun events to celebrate the 150th birthday of our great nation.

The big events include the parade that starts at 11 a.m., the kick-off to all the celebrations at Centennial Park at 12 p.m. and of course the fireworks that will end off the day at 10:45 p.m. at Surerus fields.

See the full schedule of all the events below.

The City has shared 10 tips to help you enjoy the day on Saturday…

10 tips for Canada Day Spectator Success

Be EARLY – parking lots are limited and fill up fast WALK or RIDE – you won’t be able to get a vehicle too close to 100 Street/Centennial Park Save your spot on the sidewalk – not the road. Bring your lawn chair Be aware of road closures – they have changed from last year. You will not be able to go your regular route. Be patient & polite – people running the barricades are VOLUNTEERS Obey ALL signs – and orders from traffic control and barricade volunteers Be sun smart and stay hydrated – Save on Foods will be on site providing FREE water – Bring your sunscreen If you’re leaving town for the weekend, leave Friday night or EARLY Saturday morning- Our road closures will affect regular routes as early as 8:00am on Saturday. Stay informed – Follow the the City of FSJ Recreation Page (and the Canada Day event page), listen to the radio, call us if you have questions and keep checking the website fortstjohn.ca/Canada-day-celebrations for all the information you need for a successful day HAVE FUN! It is a holiday after all!

Fort St. John Canada Day 2017 Schedule

8:00am – 10:00am FREE Pancake & Sausage Breakfast at the FSJ Fire Hall 10:00am Pre Parade Entertainers (mascots) on 100th Street

(Mascots & performances by the Multicultural Society) 10:00am – 5:00pm St. John Advertising Grand Opening and Casey’s Pub Beach Party 11:00am PARADE – click the image on the right to see a map of the parade route. 11:00am– 4:00pm Food Vendors & Farmers Market in Centennial Park 11:00am – 3:00pm Fort St. John Classic Cruisers Show & Shine (100 St) 11:30am – 4:00pm Kid`s Zone, Bouncy Castles, Balloon Animals, Walking Circus, Climbing Wall, Face Painting, Henna Tattoos, Fire Truck Tours, Mascots, Orb Ball Soccer, Sumo Suits Games and more! 12:00pm Mayor`s Kick Off for Canada Day 150 – Opening ceremonies, Mosaic 150 unveiling, Historical Slideshow, Canada 150 Photo Challenge and cupcakes! Bring your lawn chair or a blanket to sit and enjoy. 12:00pm – 4:00pm Pie Sale at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum 1:00pm – 4:00pm Live music – With performances by: North Winds Community Band, Fort St. John Latin Dance, Last Horse Standing, Columbia Hotel, Meag & Company and Machine Gun Kitty 4:00 – 7:00pm Skateboard/BMX Competition at Rotary Skate Park

Presented by: Victory Skateboards, Ernies and the City of Fort St. John 10:45pm Fireworks at Surerus Park – click the image on the right for a map of where the fireworks will be set-off.