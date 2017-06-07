Bright Nights in June celebrating arts in Fort St. John this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One of the biggest arts celebrations in Fort St. John will happen this weekend in Fort St. John.

The 3rd Annual Bright Nights in June Arts Celebration will take place this Wednesday to Saturday at the NPCC. The main event which is The Bright Nights in June Gala will be held on June 9 and will start at 6:00 p.m.

Performers will include tap dancer Brock Jellison, pianist, composer Peter-Anthony Togni and modern dancer Shannon May. Talent in piano, dance, music, and collaborations between local art groups will fill in the rest of the evening.

The evening will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the North Peace Cultural Centre and the evening will take you through the ages from 1866, 1940, to 1992, as we celebrate Canada, The Alaska Highway, and the Cultural Centre.

On top of this, you’ll also find a 16 foot long sand sculpture in the NPCC parking lot. Peter Vogelaar and Denis Kline will create the sand sculpture which should be completed by Saturday.

The following events are planed:

For more information and updates, check: www.npcc.bc.ca or call (250) 785- 1992.